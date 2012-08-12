Watch This Video Of Paul Ryan Shredding Obamacare To Obama's Face, And You'll See Why Republicans Are Thrilled

If you want to know why conservatives are thrilled about Paul Ryan, just watch this video (which we saw via Breitbart) of Paul Ryan shredding Obamacare right in front of Obama and Biden.



In it he simultaneously comes off as positive, polite, read-meaty, deeply informed, fearless, and wonkish.

Regardless of who you agree with, it’s a powerful performance.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

