Mitt Romney Could Cut Into the Youth Vote With Paul Ryan As His Vice President

Here’s an interesting find from Public Policy Polling in its Wisconsin poll out Wednesday: Rep. Paul Ryan could be an asset to Mitt Romney as a vice presidential pick.



Though President Barack Obama has a 6-point lead in Wisconsin over Romney, Ryan narrows the gap to a statistical dead heat in the crucial state.

Here’s an even more surprising finding: the 42-year-old Ryan could help Romney win the youth vote, at least in Wisconsin.

PPP found that a Romney-Ryan ticket would actually win the 18-to-45 age group in Wisconsin over an Obama-Biden ticket. This is the first poll that has found that Ryan would have a substantial effect on the youth vote.

Photo: Public Policy Polling

Part of the reason is that Wisconsinites view Ryan favourably, whereas state and national polling has found Romney with an overall negative favorability rating. 40-four per cent of Wisconsinites say they have a favourable opinion of Ryan, compared with 39 per cent that do not. He has a 45 per cent favorability rating with Independents. And 52 per cent of 18-to-29-year-olds view him favourably.

Obama leads the head-to-head race in Wisconsin, 49 per cent to 43 per cent. But when Ryan is added to the theoretical ticket, the gap narrows significantly. An Obama-Biden ticket would only lead a Romney-Ryan ticket by a single point: 47 per cent to 46 per cent.

Ryan also cuts down Obama’s 13-point lead among women to 8 points, and expands Romney’s healthy lead with men.

PPP has found that other prominent VP candidates wouldn’t have much of an effect in their respective states. With former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, Romney still trails by double digits in Minnesota. Sen. Marco Rubio doesn’t close the small gap in Florida, and Obama’s lead is actually expanded in Ohio when Sen. Rob Portman is added to the ticket.

