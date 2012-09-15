Paul Ryan Slams Obama In A Biting Speech At The Values Voter Summit

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan slammed President Barack Obama in a speech at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C., Friday, telling a crowd of conservative politicians and activists that “just about every segment of society is worse off” under the president. He hit Obama on everything from foreign policy and the increasing violence this week in Libya and Egypt to social issues like abortion and the contraception mandate.



Here’s Ryan first on foreign policy and the attacks that have killed multiple Americans, including the U.S. Ambassador to Libya:

In the days ahead, and in the years ahead, American foreign policy needs moral clarity and firmness of purpose. Only by the confident exercise of American influence are evil and violence overcome.

That is how we keep problems abroad from becoming crises. That is what keeps the peace. And that is what we will have in a Romney-Ryan administration.

He moved onto the economy, slamming Obama for not using choice words during his speech to the Democratic National Convention last week — “record,” stimulus,” “unemployment” and “recovery.”

Then he drilled the president on expanded government, saying “just about every segment of society is worse off …”

Our opponents even have a new motto. They say, quote, “Government is the only thing that we all belong to.”

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never thought of government as something I belong to. As a matter of fact, on the seven occasions I’ve been sworn in as a Member of Congress, I have never taken an oath to the government.

Finally, playing to the audience, he told the audience that a Romney-Ryan administration would repeal the Affordable Care Act. That contrasts with earlier statements this week by Romney, who said he would not eliminate all of the health care package’s reforms.

As Governor Romney has said, this mandate is not a threat and insult to one religious group – it is a threat and insult to every religious group. He and I are honored to stand with you – people of faith and concerned citizens – in defence of religious liberty.

And I can assure you, when Mitt Romney is elected, we will get to work – on day one – to repeal that mandate and ALL of Obamacare.

UPDATE (12:32 p.m. ET): The Obama campaign responds to Ryan’s speech. From Obama For America spokesman Danny Kanner:

“Mitt Romney chose Paul Ryan to be his running mate because he’s the intellectual leader of the Republican Party. That leadership included a budget that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said failed a ‘basic moral test.’ Today, speaking at a values summit, he unleashed a series of over-the-top, dishonest attacks against the President that once again reminded voters that he’s just not ready for prime time. In the not too distant past, Mitt Romney and Congressman Ryan said they wanted a serious debate on substantive issues. We’re still waiting.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.