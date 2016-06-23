Paul Ryan's tweet criticising the Democratic sit-in on gun control is backfiring quickly

Bryan Logan
Paul RyanAP Foto/Andy ManisPaul Ryan.

House Speaker Paul Ryan sought some agreement from the public on Twitter about House Democrats who are staging a sit-in to force a vote on gun-control legislation.

“Retweet if you agree”, Ryan said in the tweet Wednesday, “The sit-in by House Democrats is nothing more than a publicity stunt.”

In a CNN interview earlier Wednesday, Ryan said “[House Democrats] know that we will not bring a bill that takes away a person’s constitutionally guaranteed rights without … due process.”

The speaker’s tweet drew some immediate rebukes. Here’s some of them:

Ryan’s tweet ultimately racked up more than a thousand retweets about an hour after it went out.

