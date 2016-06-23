Paul Ryan's tweet criticising the Democratic sit-in on gun control is backfiring quickly

House Speaker Paul Ryan sought some agreement from the public on Twitter about House Democrats who are staging a sit-in to force a vote on gun-control legislation.
“Retweet if you agree”, Ryan said in the tweet Wednesday, “The sit-in by House Democrats is nothing more than a publicity stunt.”
Retweet if you agree → The sit-in by House Democrats is nothing more than a publicity stunt. #StopTheStunthttps://t.co/YGgl2yLHyB
— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 22, 2016
In a CNN interview earlier Wednesday, Ryan said “[House Democrats] know that we will not bring a bill that takes away a person’s constitutionally guaranteed rights without … due process.”
The speaker’s tweet drew some immediate rebukes. Here’s some of them:
@SpeakerRyan you’re disgusting
— Andrew Strauss (@straussanator) June 22, 2016
@SpeakerRyan so you’re in favour of Terrorists easily obtaining guns to kill Americans? Got it. Why are you such a slime ball?
— (((JLynn))) (@J_L1212) June 22, 2016
@SpeakerRyan delete your account.
— Seth Bloom (@Sconnieseth) June 22, 2016
@SpeakerRyan two days ago: “The FBI is censoring the Orlando Report!” @SpeakerRyan today: (Censors the House Floor)
— Andrew Karter (@AndrewKarter) June 22, 2016
@SpeakerRyan give them a vote!
— tommy starling (@Tbstarling) June 22, 2016
@SpeakerRyan You don’t deserve to serve as an elected representative. Do your job.
— Marc Walkow ・マーク (@outcastmarc) June 22, 2016
@SpeakerRyan I DO NOT AGREE! And you Sir are a disappointment.
American’s demand action and sensible gun legislation!#NoBillNoBreak
— (((Magenta Rocks))) (@MagentaRocks) June 22, 2016
@SpeakerRyan you are a joke. You should be ashamed.
— Jessica G. (@Jessica_Fallon) June 22, 2016
Ryan’s tweet ultimately racked up more than a thousand retweets about an hour after it went out.
