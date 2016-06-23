Paul Ryan's tweet criticising the Democratic sit-in on gun control is backfiring quickly

House Speaker Paul Ryan sought some agreement from the public on Twitter about House Democrats who are staging a sit-in to force a vote on gun-control legislation.

“Retweet if you agree”, Ryan said in the tweet Wednesday, “The sit-in by House Democrats is nothing more than a publicity stunt.”

Retweet if you agree → The sit-in by House Democrats is nothing more than a publicity stunt. #StopTheStunthttps://t.co/YGgl2yLHyB

— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 22, 2016

In a CNN interview earlier Wednesday, Ryan said “[House Democrats] know that we will not bring a bill that takes away a person’s constitutionally guaranteed rights without … due process.”

The speaker’s tweet drew some immediate rebukes. Here’s some of them:

@SpeakerRyan so you’re in favour of Terrorists easily obtaining guns to kill Americans? Got it. Why are you such a slime ball?

— (((JLynn))) (@J_L1212) June 22, 2016

@SpeakerRyan two days ago: “The FBI is censoring the Orlando Report!” @SpeakerRyan today: (Censors the House Floor)

— Andrew Karter (@AndrewKarter) June 22, 2016

@SpeakerRyan give them a vote!

— tommy starling (@Tbstarling) June 22, 2016

@SpeakerRyan You don’t deserve to serve as an elected representative. Do your job.

— Marc Walkow ・マーク (@outcastmarc) June 22, 2016

@SpeakerRyan I DO NOT AGREE! And you Sir are a disappointment. American’s demand action and sensible gun legislation!#NoBillNoBreak

— (((Magenta Rocks))) (@MagentaRocks) June 22, 2016

@SpeakerRyan you are a joke. You should be ashamed.

— Jessica G. (@Jessica_Fallon) June 22, 2016

Ryan’s tweet ultimately racked up more than a thousand retweets about an hour after it went out.

