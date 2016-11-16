House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday said Congress was working in sync with President-elect Donald Trump to ensure Republicans “hit the ground running” when the real-estate mogul is inaugurated as the 45th president in January.

“Welcome to the dawn of a new unified Republican government,” Ryan said at a press conference, following a meeting with the House Republican Conference.

Ryan added: “This will be a government focused on turning President-elect Trump’s victory into real progress for the American people.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan: “Welcome to the dawn of a new, unified Republican government.” https://t.co/lo3Igp17Wz https://t.co/XiNsMk0SuP

The Wisconsin Republican said he was speaking with Trump “virtually every single day.”

Ryan touted his “Better Way” policy agenda and said the House will move quickly to send its various components to the president’s desk.

