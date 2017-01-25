Paul Ryan invites Trump to address joint session of Congress next month

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Tuesday during a Capitol Hill news conference that he has invited President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress on February 28.

As Ryan’s chief communications adviser Brendan Buck noted, the first joint address by a new president is not officially a State of the Union address.

The invitation is similar to the formal one given to President Barack Obama in early 2009.

Trump laid out his agenda during his inaugural address last week.

