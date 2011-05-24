We've Seen The Agenda Project's Old Lady Over The Cliff Trick Before -- In The ABC Show "Dinosaurs" (VIDEO)

Everyone’s up in arms about the new ad from liberal advocacy group The Agenda Project — it slams Rep. Paul Ryan‘s take on healthcare by depicting a Ryan lookalike throwing an old lady over a cliff.



Getting rid of old people because their needs are a drain on society?

So cynical.

And harsh.

And familiar.

The nineties ABC show “Dinosaurs” had a whole episode based on that message — and it used the ad’s exact metaphor.

In the third episode of the series, Grandma was nearly thrown, in her wheelchair, over a local cliff — thanks to a tradition of tossing the elderly into a tar pit on their 72nd birthday.

But lucky for the ancient dino, Robbie Sinclair (the teenage son, to refresh your memory — he apparently lettered in a few varsity sports) put a stop to his grandmother’s demise and the cruel practice.

Video below (and parts two and three of the episode, in case you’re having a tough time focusing at work today).

