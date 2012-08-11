Mitt Romney Just Picked The Al Gore Of The Republican Party

Conservatives are over the moon over Mitt Romney’s selection of Wisconsin Representative Paul Ryan to be his running mate.



Said one DC insider to Business Insider via IM: “This is literally my wildest dream come true. I didn’t think Romney had it in him.”

Mitt Romney has run a fairly bland, uninspiring, non-ideological campaign whose only main selling point is that Romney isn’t Obama. Now the campaign is really about something, and that something is shrinking the size of government and radically changing the entitlement state. Henry Blodget summarized Paul Ryan’s budget plan here.

When Paul Ryan announced his budget plan in April, 2011 we couldn’t help but be reminded of another politician that used a lot of the same devices to get his agenda across: Al Gore.

Here’s why.

At the essence of the Paul Ryan plan is this chart.

The choice appears to be clear. If we don’t go with the Ryan Plan, we’re going to get a hockey-stick like surge in the size of the national debt!

Photo: Paul Ryan

This is the same way that Al Gore talks about global warming. He also uses a famous hockey stick chart (a chart so controversial it has an extensive Wikipedia page) to demonstrate surging temperatures.

They even use the same hot red colour to demonstrate impending doom.

But even beyond the charts, fiscal doomsayers and global warming alarmists both basically talk the same.

Both are asking the country to make a moral choice: a sacrifice for the children.

Liberals insist they’re not being political and that it’s just “science.”

Conservatives insist it’s just “maths.”

See this tweet from popular conservative blogger David Burge:

Photo: David Burge

Bottom line: Gore and Ryan are the kings of promoting impending doom, large-scale moralizing, and scary looking hockey-stocks.

The good news for Romney: Although Paul Ryan is a doomsayer, he’s an incredibly sunny one that comes as being very positive. That should definitely come in handy.

And for more on Paul Ryan’s budget plan, see here >

Watch highlights of Paul Ryan’s VP acceptance speech below:

