MUST-WATCH: Paul Ryan's Dazzling Speech In favour Of Keynesian Stimulus

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has unearthed a straight-up gem of a video from February 14, 2002, wherein Representative Paul Ryan gives a full-throated defence of stimulus to get the country out of recession.



What’s key here is not just that Ryan supported stimulus then, it’s that he supported it for explicitly Keynesian reasons, including the idea that spending money during a recession would then juice the economy to improve government revenues down the road. And in addition to supporting tax cuts, he explicitly supports things like unemployment insurance and ongoing support for healthcare.

The whole segment will blow your mind.



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.