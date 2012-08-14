Is Paul Ryan A Terrible Stock Trader, Is His Broker Confused, Or Is There Something Else Going On Here?

Young fella, hang out with me, and I’ll show you the real way to make bank…

Earlier today, it was revealed that VP candidate Paul Ryan made some curious stock trades.The stock trades were made in the depths of the financial crisis.



Many of the trades were also made in the stocks of big Wall Street banks–the same stocks that were crashing and soaring and going bust in those days, sometimes as a result of major government intervention.

Berkeley professor Brad DeLong summarizes the Ryan trades here. Here’s a taste:

January:

Sold his Wells Fargo position ($1K-$15K) on January 14, 2008

Sold part of his Wachovia position ($1K-$15K) on January 22, 2008

Sold part of his JPMorganChase position ($1K-$15K) on January 22, 2008

Sold part of his Citigroup position ($1K-$15K) on January 22, 2008

Bought Goldman Sachs ($1K-$15K) on January 22, 2008

February:

Sold part of his Goldman Sachs position ($1K-$15K) on February 22, 2008

Bought Citigroup ($1K-$15K) on February 22, 2008

March:

Sold part of his Citigroup position ($1K-$15K) on March 24, 2008

April:

Bought Citigroup ($1K-$15K) on April 24, 2008

June:

Sold part of his Wachovia position ($1K-$15K) on June 16, 2008

Sold part of his Citigroup position ($1K-$15K) on June 16, 2008

Bought Goldman Sachs ($1K-$15K) on June 16, 2008

July:

Sold part of his JPMorganChase position ($1K-$15K) on July 17, 2008

Bought Citigroup ($1K-$15K) on July 17, 2008

August:

Sold part of his Goldman Sachs position ($1K-$15K) on August 18, 2008

Sold part of his Wachovia position ($1K-$15K) on August 18, 2008

Sold part of his Citigroup position ($1K-$15K) on August 18, 2008

September:

Sold part of his Wachovia position ($1K-$15K) on September 18, 2008

Sold part of his JPMorganChase position ($1K-$15K) on September 18, 2008

Sold part of his Citigroup position ($1K-$15K) on September 18, 2008

Bought Goldman Sachs ($1K-$15K) on September 18, 2008

Sold his State Street position ($1K-$15K) on September 30, 2008

And so on.

As professor DeLong observes, Paul Ryan made 57 trades in 2008, 27 of which were in the stocks of the large money-centre banks.

Soon after these trades were revealed, it was suggested that Paul Ryan had engaged in the same sort of possible-insider trading that other Congress-people were accused of earlier this year–dumping bank stocks after getting a dire prognosis in a private briefing from Ben Bernanke and Hank Paulson (See Spencer Bachus).

Not surprisingly, Gov. Romney’s team rejected that explanation, and the exact timing didn’t quite make sense. The Romney campaign also immediately provided another explanation to Benjy Sarlin of Talking Points Memo:

The Romney campaign said Ryan had nothing to do with the trades in the first place. They were part of a Russell 1000 index fund that automatically traded stocks as part of a pre-set formula. Ryan’s disclosure forms include several similar trade patterns at various points throughout the year.

In a statement provided to TPM through the Romney campaign, Larry Gaffney, the independent accountant for the partnership who handled the trades in question, said the stocks were out of Ryan’s control.

“Trades are done automatically based on an algorithm on a regular basis,” said Gaffney, who works as a CPA in Ryan’s hometown of Janesville, Wis. “In addition, this index was held at the time within a partnership in which Rep. Ryan had and continues to have no trading authority.”

Hmm.

It’s possible something was lost in the game of telephone between accountant Gaffney, the Romney campaign, and Talking Points Memo, but this explanation makes no sense.

First, the Russell 1000 is an index of 1000 stocks. Ryan’s trades were mostly in a handful of bank stocks.

And then there’s the question of what exactly this index “algorithm” was designed to do.

Here’s DeLong again:

There is no way in hell–if you are rebalancing to try to track the Russell 1000 index–you make only 58 trades in a year, that you make 27 of those 58 in large money-centre banks, and that 10 of those trades involve shifting your money from Citi to Goldman and back five times.

No way in hell.

Given how dumb an investing strategy this rapid-fire trading would appear to be, let’s hope that Ryan did indeed have “no trading authority” here. And for the sake of Ryan’s financial health, let’s hope that the trading strategy makes more sense than accountant Gaffney’s explanation would suggest.

Read Brad DeLong’s article on Paul Ryan’s trades >

UPDATE: Twitter reader @richfreed has an explanation that might explain this: Ryan’s accountant appears to have been “harvesting losses”–a tax minimization strategy–while maintaining exposure to bank stocks: “Paul Ryan appears to have harvested losses while avoiding wash sales. Maintaining exposure to financials. Note 31 day intervals.”

