These Are The Four Letters Paul Ryan Sent Asking The White House For Job-Creating Stimulus Money

Last night, Vice President Joe Biden landed a severe blow to Rep. Paul Ryan’s argument that the stimulus was a terrible decision.



Biden mentioned that Ryan had, in his capacity as the Representative from Wisconsin’s first district, sent the White House a series of letters asking for a healthy piece of the stimulus money for home district projects.

The Obama campaign has released these letters, and they’re online at ABC News.

Here’s the first letter, where Ryan tells the White House’s Secretary of Energy how much he supports a local geothermal energy company’s bid for stimulus money, and how he requests the Executive’s strong consideration:

Photo: ABC News

Here’s the second, where Ryan recommends the Milwaukee Area Technical College’s bid for stimulus money:

Photo: ABC News

The third letter asks for stimulus money to go to the Energy centre of Wisconsin for energy efficient housing work:

Photo: ABC News

The fourth letter asks for stimulus money — which Ryan says would create or retain around 7,600 jobs — for an energy efficiency block grant:

Photo: ABC News

In the letters, Ryan justifies the ask by saying how many jobs the stimulus money would retain or create. Now, several years later, he’s suggesting that the stimulus didn’t create jobs. This distinction could come back to haunt Mitt Romney’s running mate for the next month.

