Paul Ryan Blatantly Contradicts Himself Over Requesting Stimulus Funds

Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan told Cincinnati’s WCPO today that he “never” requested stimulus funds for his Wisconsin district in 2009.



The problem: That blatantly contradicts a report from The Boston Globe that says Ryan wrote at least four letters to Secretary of Energy Steven Chu for a “pair of Wisconsin conservation groups.”

“I never asked for stimulus money,” Ryan said today, somewhat taken aback by the question. “I don’t recall. I haven’t seen this report, so I really can’t comment on it.”

The Wall Street Journal published the four letters he wrote to Chu on Tuesday.

The Globe detailed one of them, dated December 18, 2009, that advocated allocating funds to the Wisconsin Energy Conservation Corporation.

“I was pleased that the primary objectives of their project will allow residents and businesses in the partner cities to reduce their energy costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and stimulate the local economy by creating new jobs.”

Both of the conservation groups were awarded funding in President Barack Obama’s $787 billion 2009 stimulus, which Ryan frequently charges as a “wasteful spending spree.”

“I oppose the stimulus because it doesn’t work. It didn’t work,” Ryan said today.

Ryan has come under renewed scrutiny for the requests since presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney nominated him last Saturday to be his vice president. In 2010, The Wall Street Journal noted that Ryan was among Republicans who had opposed the stimulus while pushing funding in their districts. At the time, a Ryan spokeswoman said “the basic constituent service of lending his assistance for federal grant requests.”

