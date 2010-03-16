Rep. Paul Ryan Shreds Democrats On Healthcare, Accuses Them Of Making A Mockery Of Transparency

Fans of GOP boy wonder Rep. Paul Ryan will want to check out the statements he made in committee today.



You can watch the video or read the transcript embedded below, but either way you slice it, he savages the Democratic establishment over their lack of transparency in these final hours to ram healthcare through the Congress.



And here’s the transcript.

