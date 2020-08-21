Former House Speaker Paul Ryan joins 'blank-check' company craze with $300 million IPO, report says

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI).

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan will serve as chairman for a special-purpose acquisition company, according to The Wall Street Journal. He becomes the latest high-profile individual to join the newly popular investing trend.

The SPAC, named Executive Network Partnering Corp., plans to raise about $US300 million in an initial public offering and trade under the ticker ENPC, according to The Journal.

SPACs raise cash in an IPO and deploy the funds in a merger. The vehicles are often used as an alternative to traditional IPOs for taking private firms public.

The so-called “blank-check” companies have surged in popularity through 2020. The year has already seen 75 SPAC debuts collectively raise more than $US30 billion, far outpacing last year’s total.

Founders will also face a three-year waiting period before they can sell shares, longer than the one-year freeze associated with most SPACs.

That sum is subject to change depending on demand, the sources said.

Founders will also face a three-year waiting period before they can sell shares, longer than the one-year freeze associated with most SPACs.



The specialised investment vehicles have surged in popularity this year. The companies use public offerings to raise cash for acquisitions, allowing investors to invest in a takeover before its target is even known. More than $US30 billion has been raised across 75 SPACs this year so far, according to SPAC data website SPACInsider.com. That compares to just $US13.6 billion in proceeds from 59 SPAC deals in all of 2019.

Retail-investor darlings including DraftKings,Virgin Galactic, and Nikola Motors all made their public debuts through such mergers.

The SPAC trend enjoyed its biggest boost in late July after billionaire investor Bill Ackman debuted his record-breaking acquisition company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings. The firm raised $US4 billion in its IPO, and Ackman committed to placing up to $US3 billion of his own firm’s funds into the SPAC.



Documents set to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission over the next few days will detail Executive Network Partnering’s structure, sources told The Journal. The acquisition company plans to follow a CAPS strategy, an acronym for “capital which aligns and partners with a sponsor.”

Evercore will serve as the firm’s underwriter and receive 1% of the company’s size. That fee is half of what most SPACs are charged. Ryan’s SPAC could work with other advisors when it finds a merger target, according to The Journal.



