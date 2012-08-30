Check Out This Hilarious And Revealing Video Of Paul Ryan Being Interviewed By A Childhood Friend

Photo: YouTube

Paul Ryan was born and raised in a town called Janesville, Wisc. He still has some roots there, including a childhood, elementary school friend in Tony Huml, who runs a local news video site. Ryan and Huml played intramural basketball together at their elementary school, St. Mary’s, so they go way back.



Ryan and Huml reunited last year for an interview segment called “Softball,” where Ryan fields questions like “What is your favourite movie?” and “Who is the funniest person in America?” (His surprising answer: Jon Stewart!)

Here are some of the other highlights:

Ryan is asked if he wants an English muffin with cinnamon sugar. “I don’t eat sweets,” he says.

The two rehash 4th grade intramural basketball games.

“You have a beautiful family — Janna, kids. Which one’s your favourite?”

Ryan: “Funniest person in America? You know, this might sound funny coming from me, but I’d say Jon Stewart probably.”

Ryan “gets a kick out of it” whenever Stewart talks about him. “He does it very tastefully.”

He was the Junior Prom King in high school.

Ryan used to be afraid of public speaking, and didn’t originally see himself in Congress

He has a tell: his left leg shakes when he gets nervous. He said that it does this whenever he’s about to make a hunting kill, and did it just before his first speech on the House floor.

favourite movie: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

He has that — and Monty Python and the Holy Grail — on his iPad.

If he could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, it would be Abraham Lincoln

The whole video is great. See it on the original site here.

