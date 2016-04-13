Watch Paul Ryan shut down rumours about him running for president

Newly appointed House Speaker Paul Ryan says (again) that he is not running for president. “I made a really clear choice not to run for president. Therefore, I will not be nominated. I will not allow my name to be placed in nomination and it will not be me…I just want to be really crystal clear.”

Produced by Emmanuel Ocbazghi

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.