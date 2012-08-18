TMZ Has Finally Given America What It Wants — A Shirtless Photo Of Paul Ryan

Photo: Courtesy of TMZ

TMZ proved its journalistic genius once again today, posting the shirtless photo of Paul Ryan that the Internet has been waiting for since Mitt Romney added the fitness buff to the Republican presidential ticket. According to Google’s Elections and Politics team, “Paul Ryan shirtless” has been one of the four most popular search terms related to the Wisconsin Congressman since last weekend’s announcement.



TMZ reports that the photo they found was taken about six years ago, on a family vacation in Okalahoma. Unfortunately, it was taken before Ryan began his famous P90X workouts, which have reportedly left the vice presidential hopeful with ripped abs. So it looks like the world will have to keep waiting to see how ripped Ryan really is…

In the meantime, check out the first Ryan topless photo in all its glory at TMZ >

