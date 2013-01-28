PAUL RYAN: 'The Sequester Is Going To Happen'

Republican House Budget Chair Paul Ryan has predicted a grim outcome for the next fiscal cliff battle.



“We think these sequesters will happen because the Democrats have opposed our efforts to replace those cuts with others,” Ryan said during an interview with David Gregory on Meet The Press Sunday. “We passed legislation, I voted and passed it in the House, twice to replace those sequesters with cuts in other areas of government. So we’ve shown precisely how we should protect defence spending by cutting spending in other areas.”

“But we think these sequesters will happen because the Democrats have opposed our efforts to replace those cuts with others and they’ve offered no alternatives,” he added.

Watch the full interview below, courtesy of MSNBC:



