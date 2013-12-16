Ugh. Paul Ryan says there will be a debt ceiling fight.
From POLITICO:
House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said on “Fox News Sunday” Senate and House Republicans will soon huddle at their party retreats to figure out what Republicans can extract out of Democrats in return for raising the debt ceiling next year.
“We as a caucus — along with our Senate counterparts — are going to meet and discuss what it is we’re going to want out of the debt limit,” Ryan said.
“We don’t want nothing out of this debt limit. We’re going to decide what it is we’re going to accomplish out of this debt limit fight.”
Last week the House passed a two-year budget agreement (which will probably be passed by the Senate this week) and there was talk about how maybe there was a bit of a thaw in Washington as Boehner used the opportunity to talk smack about the outside right-wing pressure groups.
But road bumps remain.
