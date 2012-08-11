Reports Confirm: It's Paul Ryan!

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Mitt Romney has selected Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan as his running mate.



The Weekly Standard reported around 11 p.m. on Friday that the Romney campaign was preparing to select the 42-year-old House Budget Chair as the vice president for the 2012 Republican ticket, and had enlisted Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to stand by to defend the choice after the announcement is made tomorrow.

NBC News’ Chuck Todd and the Huffington Post’s Jon Ward reported around midnight that sources had told them that Romney has picked Ryan. Soon after, the AP reported that a Republican “official” familiar with the process has confirmed Ryan is, in fact, the choice.

And now, Ryan is all over the top of the Drudge Report:

Photo: The Drudge Report

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.