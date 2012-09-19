Paul Ryan Hits Mitt Romney's '47 per cent' Word Choice: 'He Was Obviously Inarticulate'

Photo: WMUR

Paul Ryan criticised running mate Mitt Romney in two separate interviews on Tuesday for his word choice in recently leaked fundraiser comments, calling Romney “inarticulate” and “inelegant.” But Ryan added that Romney’s overall message aligned with the Republican ticket’s theme.On Tuesday, the liberal magazine and website Mother Jones released comments of Romney suggesting that 47 per cent of Americans were dependent on government and would vote for President Obama “no matter what.”



Ryan spent the bulk of two local television interviews trying to clear up those comments Tuesday. Here’s what Ryan told local station KNRV in Reno, Nev.:

“He was obviously inarticulate in making this point. And the point we’re trying to make here is, under the Obama economy government dependency is up and economic stagnation is up. And what we’re trying to achieve is getting people off of government dependency and back to a job that pays well and gets them on the path to prosperity.”

He was then asked if Romney at all regretted the comments. Ryan answered similarly the second time, hitting Romney for his word choice but attempting to make the larger point that the Republican ticket believes too many people are dependent on government:

“Oh I think he would have said it differently, that’s for sure,” Ryan said. “But the point still stands, we have too many people becoming too dependent on government because of the poor economic policies of the Obama administration.”

In another interview with News 9 in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Ryan spent the first four minutes of a six-and-a-half minute interview attempting to explain what Romney said. In that interview, Ryan was asked about Romney’s off-the-cuff remark that he’d “have a better shot at winning this” election if his dad was born to Mexican parents, rather than Americans living in Mexico.

“Oh, I think he was just talking about the way the media treats some of these things. I think that was just more of a flippant comment,” Ryan said.

Here’s video of Ryan’s interview with KNRV in Reno:



