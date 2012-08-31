WATCH: The Top Five Factual Inaccuracies In Paul Ryan's Republican National Convention Speech

Pretty much everyone is shredding Paul Ryan’s speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night — including Fox News. In a particularly harshly worded takedown, The Washington Post‘s Post Partisan blog slammed it as “breathtakingly dishonest.”



There’s good reason for this. Ryan’s speech was riddled with inaccuracies, misleading statements and distortions of his record in the House of Representatives. In the spirit of what some others have already done, let’s examine the five most mindboggling.

Watch along here as we break it down (video by Robert Libetti):

1. The Janesville General Motors plant

What Ryan said:

“A lot of guys I went to high school with worked at that GM plant. Right there at that plant, candidate Obama said: ‘I believe that if our government is there to support you … this plant will be here for another hundred years.’ That’s what he said in 2008.

“Well, as it turned out, that plant didn’t last another year. It is locked up and empty to this day. And that’s how it is in so many towns today, where the recovery that was promised is nowhere in sight.”

What actually happened:

Politifact has debunked this one. Obama said in February 2008 that he hoped “this plant will be here for another hundred years.” But the plant effectively closed in December, before he even took office. Dec. 23, 2008, was the last day of production at the plant. The plant stopped making its last line in April, three months after Obama took office.

2. Medicare

This has become a pretty standard method of attack from Romney-Ryan, but here’s what Ryan said, again:

“And the biggest, coldest power play of all in Obamacare came at the expense of the elderly.

“You see, even with all the hidden taxes to pay for the health care takeover, even with new taxes on nearly a million small businesses, the planners in Washington still didn’t have enough money. They needed more. They needed hundreds of billions more. So, they just took it all away from Medicare. Seven hundred and sixteen billion dollars, funneled out of Medicare by President Obama.”

What actually happened:

Paul Ryan’s budget keeps the billions of dollars of cuts in Obamacare — the only part of the health-care law he doesn’t want to repeal. Obama cut $716 billion from Medicare, but there is little in “cuts” to beneficiaries. The cuts come largely from how much the program pays to providers.

3. The S&P credit rating downgrade

Ryan blamed Obama for the S&P’s downgrade of the U.S.’s credit rating. Here’s a full breakdown of the issue, which is particularly strange because the S&P blamed House Republicans for the downgrade because they were not open to any new measures that would raise revenue.

4. The debt commission

What Ryan said:

Yet by his own decisions, President Obama has added more debt than any other president before him, and more than all the troubled governments of Europe combined. One president, one term, $5 trillion in new debt.

He created a bipartisan debt commission. They came back with an urgent report. He thanked them, sent them on their way, and then did exactly nothing.

What actually happened:

This is another particularly strange method of attack because of how much it leaves out. Ryan forgot to mention that he was on that bipartisan debt comission he referred to as “they/them.” That would be the Simpson-Bowles (or Bowles-Simpson) commission. And Ryan also forgot to mention that he voted against their “urgent report” himself.

5. The stimulus and ‘protecting the weak’

What Ryan said:

“The stimulus was a case of political patronage, corporate welfare, and cronyism at their worst. You, the working men and women of this country, were cut out of the deal. […]

“We have responsibilities, one to another – we do not each face the world alone. And the greatest of all responsibilities, is that of the strong to protect the weak. The truest measure of any society is how it treats those who cannot defend or care for themselves.“

What actually happened:

Four times, Paul Ryan and his office requested stimulus money from the Obama administration for his district. He got that stimulus money.

As for his overall theme of “protecting the weak” — which goes along with how ordinary people were “shafted” by the stimulus and the Obama administration’s policies — the centre on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that 62 per cent of Ryan’s budget cut low-income programs. That includes $2.4 trillion in cuts to Medicare and $134 billion in food-stamp program cuts.

