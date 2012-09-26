Paul Ryan Compared The NFL Replacement Refs To Obama

Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan took full advantage of the egregiously botched call in the Seahawks-Packers game Monday night, comparing the NFL’s replacement referees to … President Obama.



“It reminds me of President Obama and the economy. If you can’t get it right, it’s time to get out,” Ryan said of the replacement refs.

“I half-think that these refs work part-time for the Obama administration in the budget office. They see a debt crisis, and they just ignore it and pretend it didn’t even happen. They’re trying to pick the winners and losers, and they don’t even do that very well.”

Here’s video, via Fox Nation:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Ryan, a Packers fan and Congressman from Wisconsin, wasn’t the only Wisconsin politician to call for a return to the normal referees.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, also an unabashed Packers fan, tweeted this Tuesday morning:

After catching a few hours of sleep, the #Packers game is still just as painful. #Returntherealrefs — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) September 25, 2012

