Paul Ryan Owns A Stake In Twitter

Republican VP candidate Paul Ryan has disclosed his financials.
Combing through them, Fortune’s Dan Primack reports that Ryan has some ties to the Bay Area tech scene.
He owns a piece of Twitter!
A very, very small piece of Twitter.
It’s through a stake in the T Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, and Primack estimates it’s worth “between $25 and $50.”
“I never said it was a big stake,” Primack tweets.
