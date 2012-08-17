Paul Ryan Just Made His First Foray Into Foreign Policy Issues And Hammered Obama On China

Photo: Getty

Vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan just made his first foray into foreign-policy issues on the campaign trail, slamming President Barack Obama on Chinese intellectual property theft and currency manipulation.Ryan’s focus on foreign-policy issues is significant because of his lack of experience in the field, something that Democrats have been quick to attack since his addition to the ticket.



In his speech Thursday, Ryan called China a currency manipulator, and accused Obama of doing nothing to stop it.

“He said he’d go to the mat with China. Instead, they’re treating him like a doormat. We’re not going to let that happen,” Ryan said.

In 2000, Ryan voted “yes” on granting China a permanent normal trade relations status with the United States, joining most Republicans and a large number of Democrats, too. But today, he said China is no longer “playing by the rules.”

In July, Obama filed a complaint with the World Health organisation challenging Chinese tariffs on American-made vehicles. He immediately campaigned on the issue in Ohio, where the auto industry looms large.

