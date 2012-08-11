IS IT PAUL RYAN? One Of These Six People Will Be Mitt Romney's Running Mate Tomorrow

WHY HE'LL BE VP: The buzz over the past week has been all about Ryan, who has jumped to the top of presumptive running mate list Intrade. He's currently at an astounding 86.5 per cent. The Weekly Standard reports that Romney is preparing to introduce Ryan as his vice president.

Since 2010, Ryan has stood alongside Marco Rubio as a rising star in the Republican Party. As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Ryan has taken the lead in hammering President Obama on the federal deficit, and his voice will only get louder within the party as the dreaded 'fiscal cliff' approaches. He also puts Wisconsin in play as a possible swing state and could help Romney make inroads with youth voters.

The right has been pushing for Ryan this week. Both the Wall Street Journal and National Review editor Rich Lowry made their cases for Ryan in op-eds. Here's WSJ:

Whatever else Mitt does, he wouldn't dare pick Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan, would he? Too risky, goes the Beltway chorus. His selection would make Medicare and the House budget the issue, not the economy. The 42-year-old is too young, too wonky, too, you know, serious. Beneath it all you can hear the murmurs of the ultimate Washington insult -- that Ryan is too dangerous because he thinks politics is about things that matter. That dude really believes in something, and we certainly can't have that. All of which highly recommend him for the job.

WHY HE WON'T BE: Running on Ryan's budget is actually a pretty big risk, with the potential for political suicide.

That's because Ryan's budget offers little specifics and drastically reforms popular entitlement programs, most notably Medicare. When Ryan first proposed a version of his budget in 2011, Democrats used it to score a surprising victory in an upstate New York special election. Ryan has also said that he believes he can be more helpful to Romney in his current position as House Budget Chair.