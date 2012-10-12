Top Senate Democrat Slams Paul Ryan For Using Him In His Medicare Debate Argument

Photo: AP

Ron Wyden, a Democratic Senator from Oregon, pushed back against Paul Ryan for invoking him in an argument pushing the Romney-Ryan Medicare plan in the vice presidential debate Thursday night.Ryan was counterattacking Biden’s argument that his Medicare plan turns the entitlement into a “voucher” program, and he pointed out that he had worked with Wyden on his Medicare plan.



Wyden has since distanced himself from the plan, saying that he did work on an entitlement policy paper with Ryan in December but has spoken out against Ryan’s final budget.

On Thursday night, he slammed Ryan in a Facebook statement:

“The Vice President is right, Romney/Ryan moved the goal post on Medicare and I strongly oppose their plan because I believe it hurts seniors. The Romney/Ryan plan raises the age of eligibility and repeals the ACA leaving millions of seniors with no health coverage. The Romney/Ryan plan on Medicare pulls the safety net out from under the poorest and most vulnerable seniors, taking away the opportunity for nursing home care from seniors who need it and have no other options.

The Wyden-Ryan white paper strengthened the safety net for these dual eligibles. The Romney/Ryan version shreds it. The republican ticket knows that neither I, nor any other Democrat, would support these policies.

The Romney/Ryan plan on Medicare is further proof that Mitt Romney is singularly unfit to end gridlock and bring bipartisan solutions to Washington.”

