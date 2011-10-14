Paul Ryan 'Loves' Herman Cain's '9-9-9' Tax Plan

House Budget Committee Chair Paul Ryan gave an endorsement to Herman Cain’s “9-9-9” tax plan today, much to Cain’s surprise.



In an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller, Ryan said Cain’s plan shows that the 2012 Republican presidential race has moved into a more substantive phases, adding that “we need more bold ideas like this because it is specific and credible.”

It’s an impressive compliment from one of the GOP’s most well-regarded deficit hawks. The Cain camp, previously unaware of Ryan’s admiration for his signature plan, was grateful for the praise.

“I consider Paul Ryan to be one of the brightest minds in Washington, D.C.,” Cain’s chief of staff Mark Block told the Daily Caller. ” To embrace 9-9-9 shows that he also has the leadership to give the American public bold solutions for our current crisis.”

Cain recently said that Ryan is “the type of person that I would want in my cabinet.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.