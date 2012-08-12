Does Paul Ryan Have The Most Adorable Kids Of Any Candidate Ever?

House Budget Chair Paul Ryan made his debut as the the Republican vice presidential candidate today, introducing himself and his family to American voters from the deck of the USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Va.



While pundits have raised doubts about whether the 42-year-old Congressman has enough experience to be the Commander-in-Chief, the scene from the deck of the battleship made it clear that Ryan’s youth will definitely be an asset on the campaign trail.

Regardless of your personal politics, it’s hard to deny that the Ryan family is totally adorable.

Check out the pictures below:

Ryan’s wife Janna and three kids, Liza, Charlie, and Sam (right), listen to Ryan’s acceptance speech with Romney, his wife Ann, his eldest son Tagg, and Tagg’s wife and children:

Ryan and his kids group hug after his speech:

Photo: Getty Images

Ryan and his daughter Liza wave to the crowd:

Photo: Getty Images

Ryan’s wife and one of his sons smile for the camera during Ryan’s acceptance speech:

Photo: Twitter

Romney’s body man, Garrett Jackson, tweets this photo of the Ryan kids “bus surfing” with Romney’s grandchildren on the campaign bus. Romney’s eldest son Tagg and Ryan are the same age.

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

Jackson tweets this picture of Romney and Ryan helping the Ryan kids raid the fridge:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.