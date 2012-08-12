Paul Ryan's Bravest Moment

A lot of politicians talk a good game about principles and guts, but very few take risks that really jeopardize their careers.



But Paul Ryan has guts. In October 2008, while the economy was cratering, Paul Ryan stood on the floor of the House of Representatives and encouraged his colleagues to do something incredibly unpopular: Pass TARP, the bailout scheme that helped save the economy.

He was one of only 20 Republicans to vote yea on the measure, which barely passed after failing the first time around.

Here’s his impassioned speech.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

