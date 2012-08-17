WATCH: Paul Ryan Just Took A Pretty Hilarious Shot At Joe Biden In Ohio

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

A couple days after Vice President Joe Biden’s gaffe in which he misstated where he was, Paul Ryan zinged Biden on the campaign trail in Ohio. “It’s great to be here in North Canton. Or, as Joe Biden might say, it’s great to be here in Nevada!” Ryan said in his introductory remarks.



Concluding a rousing speech at The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Virginia, on Tuesday, Biden apparently forgot where he was for a second.

“With your help, we can win North Carolina again!” Biden told the crowd, which cheered.

Those haven’t been the only controversial Biden comments over the past two days, however.

And there’s already been video uploaded to YouTube:

