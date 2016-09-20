Paul Ryan meets with Ivanka Trump in New York City

House Speaker Paul Ryan met with Ivanka Trump in New York City on Monday at her request, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

The source told Business Insider that Ivanka Trump, daughter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, shared campaign updates with Ryan during the “productive conversation.”

The meeting took place at the the New York Economic Club where Ryan delivered a speech.

Ryan also shared with Ivanka Trump what he learned when he was on the 2012 Republican ticket as the party’s nominee for vice president, the source said.

The relationship between Ryan and the Trump family has not always been great. The Wisconsin Republican famously declined for weeks to endorse Trump after he clinched the GOP nomination earlier this year. Ryan has also at times publicly condemned some of Trump’s fiery rhetoric.

The meeting comes as Donald Trump enters the final leg of the presidential campaign. The real-estate mogul is set to debate Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent, for the first time next week.

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump is under fire for his comments about the Iraq War



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.