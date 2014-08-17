Congressman Paul Ryan Hates 'House Of Cards'

Washington, D.C. may be obsessed with the political drama “House of Cards” on Netflix, but Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is not one of them.

“I watched the first couple of episodes until he cheated on his wife with that reporter. It turned my stomach so much that I just couldn’t watch it anymore,” Ryan told Parade Magazine in an interview published Friday.

Ryan was of course referring to the character of Frank Underwood, an ambitious Washington insider played by actor Kevin Spacey. In the series, now in its second season, Underwood gets romantically-involved with reporter Zoe Barnes, among many other diversions from ethical behaviour.

“His behaviour was so reprehensible, and it hit too close to home because he was a House member, that it just bothered me too much. And what I thought is, it makes us all look like we’re like that,” Ryan said in the interview.

While Ryan may be bothered by the show, a large number of Americans have continued watching. Soon after the second season of the show came out, a huge amount of people binge-watched the 13 new episodes over President’s Weekend in February.

A number of congressman even starred in a parody video that month, where they delivered lines straight from Underwood’s mouth.

