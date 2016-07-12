Paul Ryan on whether Hillary Clinton perjured herself before Congress: 'We need to figure it out'

House Speaker Paul Ryan said in an interview published Monday that it must determined whether Hillary Clinton committed perjury when she testified before Congress about her private email server.

“I think we need to figure it out,” Ryan told Politico. “I don’t want to get ahead of that … [House Republicans] have to ask [FBI Director James] Comey to look at that. So I don’t know the answer to that, but that’s something we should look at.”

Ryan’s comments were featured in Politico’s Playbook newsletter.

Last week, FBI Director James Comey announced he would not recommend bringing charges against Clinton for her use of a private email system, and US Attorney General Loretta Lynch formally closed the investigation Wednesday.

But during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Thursday, where Comey was questioned extensively about his recommendation, House Republicans said they would send a referral to the FBI to investigate whether Clinton lied under oath about her handling of classified information.

Clinton claimed during a Benghazi hearing late last year that “there was nothing marked classified on my emails, either sent or received.”

But Comey said the FBI found evidence 110 emails contained classified information at the time they were sent or received.

Glen Caplin, campaign spokesman for the Clinton campaign, said the GOP’s interest in a new investigation was a “political stunt” attempting to “keep the issue alive after career officials declared this case closed.”

NOW WATCH: Watch David Cameron announce his resignation after the UK voted to leave EU



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.