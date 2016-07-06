Paul Ryan: Hillary Clinton should be blocked from accessing classified information as a candidate

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday night that the director of national intelligence “should block” Hillary Clinton’s access to classified information as a presidential candidate.

Ryan’s comments on the Fox News Channel came after FBI Director James Comey said Clinton had been “extremely careless” in the way she handled such information as secretary of state.

It is traditional for the Republican and Democratic nominees for president to receive classified intelligence briefings as the general election nears.

Earlier in the day, Ryan had said it “defies explanation” why the FBI would recommend that the Department of Justice not bring charges against the presumptive Democratic nominee.

“Based upon the director’s own statement, it appears damage is being done to the rule of law,” Ryan said.

Comey said at the Tuesday press conference that 110 emails with classified information traversed through Clinton’s home server at the time they were sent or received. Nevertheless, the agency director said “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring charges against her and said the bureau would not recommend doing so.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch indicated last week that she would likely accept the FBI’s recommendation.

