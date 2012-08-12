Paul Ryan Is 'Not A Fan' Of Romneycare And Compared It To Obamacare

Add Paul Ryan to the list of conservatives that do not approve of “Romneycare,” the signature legislative achievement of Republican nominee Mitt Romney while he was governor of Massachusetts.



In January 2010, Ryan said in an interview with C-SPAN that he was “not a fan” of the health-care law. His reasoning: premiums were getting “out of control” due to “virtually universal” health care.

He called the reforms “unsustainable” after talking to “a lot of health care folks” in Massachusetts and getting input from people like his uncle, who he said was a cardiologist in Massachusetts.

“What’s happening now because costs are getting out of control, premiums are increasing in Massachusetts and now you have a bureaucracy that is having to putting all these cost controls and now rationing on the system. So people in Massachusetts are saying, ‘Yes, we have virtually universal healthcare.’ I think it’s like 96 or 98 per cent insured, but they see the system bursting by the seams, they see premium increases, rationing and benefit cuts, and so they’re frustrated with this system.

“They see how this idea of having the government be the sole, single regulator of health insurance, defining what kind of health insurance you can have, and then the individual mandate, it is a fatal conceit.”

Ryan also told The American Spectator in 2011 that Romneycare was “not that dissimilar to Obamacare.”

“I just don’t think the mandates work,” Ryan said. “I haven’t studied in depth the status of it, but I think it’s beginning to death spiral, they’re beginning to have to look at rationing decisions. I don’t think this kind of a system works.”

That means that on the Republican ticket, each of the running mates does not back the other’s signature legislative achievements. Earlier today, Romney indicated in internal talking points that he would not fully run on the Paul Ryan budget.

Watch video of Ryan shredding Romneycare below:



(H/T The Hill)

