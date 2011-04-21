Video: Watch Paul Ryan Get Booed After He Defends Current Tax Levels For The Rich

Rising star Paul Ryan seems to have had a rough outing when talking to seniors in Milton Wisconsin today.



The video, posted by liberal site ThinkProgress, shows an antsy group of seniors question Ryan about current levels of taxes on the rich.

Specifically, he’s asked why the rich can’t pay more in taxes — even if we do cut spending — and at about 1:25 he said “we do tax the top,” which is what prompts the chorus of boos.

Two things we take away from this: cutting spending is going to be political hell and people like to see other people get taxes.

