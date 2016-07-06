Paul Ryan suggests he will call FBI director James Comey to testify before Congress

House Speaker Paul Ryan unloaded on James Comey Tuesday night, threatening to call the FBI director to testify before Congress about his role in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s State Department emails.

Comey announced on Tuesday that the FBI would not recommend charges against Clinton for using a private email server to conduct business as Secretary of State.

“We’re going to have hearings,” Ryan said in an interview with Fox News’ Megyn Kelly, objecting to Comey’s choice to not take questions from the media after the announcement.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions here, Megyn, that need to get answers.”

Ryan criticised Comey for failing to find Clinton worthy of prosecution, despite calling her “extremely careless” in the way she handled the classified information.

“What really just mystifies me is the case he makes and then the conclusion he draws,” Ryan said. “This certainly does underscore the belief that the Clintons live above the law.”

“He shredded the case she had been making all year long,” he added. “I think we need to know more, quite frankly.”

Ryan demanded the FBI release its full findings to the public.

Watch the full interview below:

