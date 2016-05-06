PAUL RYAN: I cannot support Donald Trump right now

House Speaker Paul Ryan is not ready to support Donald Trump, his party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

In a Thursday interview on CNN, the speaker said that he cannot support Trump until he unifies the Republican Party.

“To be perfectly candid with you, Jake, I’m just not ready to do that at this point. I’m not there right now,” Ryan told CNN host Jake Tapper.

He continued: “I hope to, and I want to. But I think what is required is to unify this party. And I think the bulk of the burden on unifying the party will have to come from our presumptive nominee.”

The speaker called on Trump to “set aside bullying, set aside belittlement.”

Despite his refusal to endorse Trump, Ryan congratulated the real-estate magnate for winning the nomination, saying that Republican leaders should take note of the sentiments to which Trump tapped in. The speaker also said his non-endorsement right now does not mean he is supporting Democratic presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton.

“No Republican should ever consider supporting Hillary Clinton, let me make that clear,” Ryan said.

