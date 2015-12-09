Paul Ryan unloads on Donald Trump's plan to ban Muslims from entering the US

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) on Tuesday slammed Donald Trump’s plan to ban Muslims immigrants and tourists from entering the country, saying the suggested policy is “not what this country stands for.”

Ryan joins other prominent Republicans in slamming Trump, a front-runner for the party’s nomination for president, over a campaign statement released Monday in light of last week’s attack in San Bernardino, California.

“Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on,” the Trump campaign’s statement read.

Experts have called Trump’s suggested ban “ridiculous,” “impossible,” and “blatantly unconstitutional,” and Ryan voiced similar concerns in his statement on Tuesday.

“This is not conservatism,” Ryan said. “What was proposed yesterday is not what this party stands for, and more importantly, it’s not what this country stands for.”

He also invoked the US Constitution when referencing his message to the House Republican caucus in a meeting earlier Tuesday morning.

“I told our members this morning to always strive to live up to our highest ideals, to uphold those principles in the Constitution on which we swear every two years that we will defend,” Ryan said. “That’s why we are here and that is why we are going to stay here and do the people’s work.”

Here’s Ryan’s full statement:

Freedom of religion is a fundamental, constitutional principle. It’s a founding principle of this country. Normally, I do not comment on what’s going on in the presidential election. I will take an exception today. This is not conservatism. What was proposed yesterday is not what this party stands for, and more importantly, it’s not what this country stands for. Not only are there many Muslims serving in our armed forces dying for this country, there are Muslims serving right here in the House, working every day to uphold and to defend the constitution. Some of our best and biggest allies in this struggle and fight against radical Islamic terror are Muslims — the vast, vast, vast majority of whom are peaceful, who believe in pluralism and freedom, democracy and individual rights. I told our members this morning to always strive to live up to our highest ideals, to uphold those principles in the Constitution on which we swear every two years that we will defend. That’s why we are here and that is why we are going to stay here and do the people’s work.

