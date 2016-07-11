'We'll see': Paul Ryan smiles when asked if Trump will cost GOP seats in Congress

House Speaker Paul Ryan said in an interview published Monday that he was not sure whether Donald Trump would cost Republicans seats in Congress.

Speaking to Politico, the Wisconsin Republican was asked about the chances his party’s presumptive nominee would decrease the GOP’s majority in the House.

Responding to the question, Ryan smiled and gave a five-word reply: “I don’t know, we’ll see.”

The comment was featured in Politico’s Playbook newsletter.

There has been some speculation that Trump’s candidacy could harm Republicans in Congress, particularly the Senate.

While most political analysts think it’s unlikely the Democrats will retake control of the House, there is more worry among the GOP establishment that Trump could cost Republicans the Senate.

NOW WATCH: A new poll says these Republican alternatives fare better against Clinton than Trump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.