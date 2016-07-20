Paul Ryan: Conflict inside the Republican Party are 'signs of life'

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images Speaker of the House Paul Ryan delivers a speech on the second day of the Republican National Convention.

House Speaker Paul Ryan sought to spin conflict inside the GOP as a positive sign during his Tuesday primetime speech at the Republican National Convention.

Ryan, the highest-ranking elected Republican, said the brutal primary season offered “signs of life” inside the GOP.

“Democracy is a series of choices,” he said. “We Republicans have made our choice.”

The Wisconsin Republican contrasted the GOP nominee, Donald Trump, with the presumptive Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton.

“They are offering you a third Obama term brought to you by another Clinton,” he said. “And you’re supposed to be excited about it.”

He later added: “2016 is the year America moves on.”

Ryan concluded that “only with Donald Trump and Mike Pence do we have a chance of a better way.”

NOW WATCH: Obama had some incredible reactions while campaigning with Hillary Clinton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.