This Infamous Granny-Over-The-Cliff Ad Shows How Democrats Will Destroy Paul Ryan

As Paul Ryan hits the campaign trail as Mitt Romney‘s running mate, Democrats can hardly contain their glee at the fresh opportunity to attack the Wisconsin Congressman — and by proxy, Mitt Romney — over his signature budget proposal.



When Ryan first announced his proposals in 2011, the Democratic response was swift and vicious. Since then attacking Ryan’s budget — and specifically his proposals to overhaul Medicare — has been a remarkably successful strategy for Democrats, who argue that Ryan’s plan would “end Medicare as we know it,” or simply “end Medicare.”

The charges are overblown, but also effective. And now that the presidential race is at stake, the Medicare messaging battle is bound to get a lot more brutal.

Perhaps the most illustrative example of these attacks is the infamous “granny-over-a-cliff” ad, from the liberal outside interest group The Agenda Project. The ad features a young man — who doesn’t look unlike Paul Ryan — pushing an elderly woman in a wheelchair along a wooded path to the tune of “America The Beautiful.” After a brief stroll, he pushes her off a cliff.

It ends with the tagline: “Is America beautiful without Medicare? Ask Paul Ryan and his friends in Congress.”

Watch the whole thing below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

