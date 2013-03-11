Fox News' Chris Wallace Shot Down Paul Ryan When He Said His Budget Repeals Obamacare: 'Not Going To Happen'

Photo: Fox News

Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan previewed the Republican House Budget Committee’s budget on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace today, where he laid out some of the envisioned changes to entitlement programs.Even as some Republicans urge the party to move on from the fight over the Affordable Care Act, Ryan told Wallace that his budget assumes the repeal of the 3020 law colloquially known as “Obamacare” — something that left the host Wallace dumbfounded.



“Are you saying that as part of your budget you assume the repeal of Obamacare?” Wallace said.

“Yes,” Ryan answered.

“Well,” Wallace said, pausing. “That’s not going to happen.”

“Well, we believe it should. That’s the point,” Ryan said. “This is what budgeting is all about, Chris. It’s about making tough choices to fix our country’s problems. We believe Obamacare is a program that will not work. We believe Obamacare will actually lead to hospitals and doctors and health care providers turning people away.

The future of Obamacare was one of the central pillars of the 2012 election. As a result of President Barack Obama’s win, some Republicans have urged the party to move past their fight on the issue.

Some Republicans in the Senate, too, are prepared to support an amendment to the Senate’s government continuing resolution bill to de-fund Obamacare. It was introduced by Sens. Mike Lee and Ted Cruz, and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will support it.

