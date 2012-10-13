How Paul Ryan Completely Shut Down Joe Biden On The '47 per cent'

Democrats are thrilled with the outcome of last night’s vice presidential debate, which saw Vice President Joe Biden level the kind of fiery liberal assault against the Republican ticket that was largely missing from President Barack Obama’s poor debate showing last week.



But on one key attack line — on Romney’s “47 per cent” comments — Biden faltered, effectively thwarted by his Republican challenger Paul Ryan.

Here’s how he deflected what was, until now at least, the most damning Democratic criticism against Mitt Romney:

“This is a man who gave 30 per cent of his income to charity, more than the two of us combined,” Ryan said. “Mitt Romney’s a good man. He cares about 100 per cent of Americans in this country. And with respect to that quote, I think the vice president very well knows that sometimes the words don’t come out of your mouth the right way.”

Watch Ryan’s zinger below:

