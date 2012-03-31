Paul Ryan Becomes The Latest Republican Heavyweight To Endorse Romney

Finally: A man with a plan

Romney is just wracking them up now.Yesterday it was Florida’s Marco Rubio, today it is the House budgetary wunderkind Paul Ryan who is endorsing Mitt Romney.



Ryan announced it on Fox and Friends this morning.

And with Santorum’s polls collapsing even in his home state of Pennsylvania, even those most resistant to the idea of a Romney nomination are starting to resolve themselves to it.

There are still many more endorsements to go. Only 17 of the the 48 Republicans in the Senate have endorsed Romney.

