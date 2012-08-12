The Obama Campaign And Democrats Sound Extremely Giddy About Mitt Romney's Selection Of Paul Ryan

Photo: Getty

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is out with its first fundraising email following the announcement of Paul Ryan as Mitt Romney’s running mate, and it sounds pretty giddy about the choice.Here’s part of the email sent to supporters from executive director Robby Mook:



BREAKING NEWS: Romney just named Paul Ryan as his Vice Presidential nominee

Yeah — THAT Paul Ryan. The architect of the Republican plan to kill Medicare.

The email asks for help in defining Ryan as just that — the “architect of the Republican plan to kill Medicare” — by donating $3 or more.

These next hours are critical. We need to contact key voters immediately and make sure they know about the Romney-Ryan plan to put millionaire tax cuts over Medicare for seniors.

We might not be able to out-spend Romney and the Koch Brothers but we have to reach every last voter we can.

UPDATE: The Obama campaign has also sent out a fundraising email, encouraging donations to help “tell the story” about Paul Ryan. From campaign manager Jim Messina:

What you need to know right now: This election is about values, and today Romney doubled down on his commitment to take our country back to the failed policies of the past.

Congressman Paul Ryan is best known as the author of a budget so radical The New York Times called it “the most extreme budget plan passed by a House of Congress in modern times.” With Mitt Romney’s support, Ryan would end Medicare as we know it and slash the investments we need to keep our economy growing — all while cutting taxes for those at the very top.

