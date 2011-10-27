Obama's Former favourite Republican Accuses Him Of 'Sowing Social Unrest'

House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan will body-slam President Barack Obama in a speech to the Heritage Foundation today.



Ryan, the budget wonk Obama once championed as an example of the type of policy-minded Republican he could work with, no longer feels the same way about the president. In the speech Ryan will attack Obama’s embrace of “class warfare” tactics.

“Instead of appealing to the hope and optimism that were hallmarks of his first campaign, he has launched his second campaign by preying on the emotions of fear, envy, and resentment,” Ryan will say, according to excerpts first obtained by AEI’s James Pethokoukis. “This has the potential to be just as damaging as his misguided policies. Sowing social unrest and class resentment makes America weaker, not stronger. Pitting one group against another only distracts us from the true sources of inequity in this country—corporate welfare that enriches the powerful, and empty promises that betray the powerless.”

“…Instead of working together where we agree, the president has opted for divisive rhetoric and the broken politics of the past. He is going from town to town, impugning the motives of Republicans, setting up straw men and scapegoats, and engaging in intellectually lazy arguments as he tries to build support for punitive tax hikes on job creators.”

Ryan will speak at the Heritage Foundation at 10 a.m., with a livestream available here.

