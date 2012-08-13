This Is What Paul Ryan Looked Like In The '90s

Now that Paul Ryan has hit the trail as Mitt Romney’s running mate, old photos and video clips of the seven-term Wisconsin Congressman are starting to come out of the woodwork.



To get started, here’s an image of Ryan appearing on CSPAN in the late 1990s, when he was the 24-year-old legislative director for then-Kansas Senator Sam Brownback:

Photo: Courtesy of Fox News

But despite his unfortunate Hugh Grant haircut, Ryan made a strong impression on Brownback, a social conservative standard-bearer who is now the Governor of Kansas.

Brownback, who endorsed Texas Gov. Rick Perry in the 2012 GOP primary, gave Ryan’s vice presidential run his enthusiastic stamp of approval this weekend.

“I’m a big fan of his,” he told Fox News host Greta Van Susteren. “He’s a great man, and he’s really, as advertised, a good family man…and he’s really passionate about his country.”

