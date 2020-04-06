Every single Paul Rudd movie, ranked

Universal/Magnolia Pictures/DreamWorks Paul Rudd has been in a whole lot of films.

Paul Rudd is an actor known for his seemingly ageless appearance and his loveable sense of humour.

He’s been a wide range of films, from romantic comedies to superhero flicks.

Insider ranked all of Paul Rudd’s films based on critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019) an “The Little Prince” (2016) are two of his highest-rated movies of all time, per critics.

Over the past few decades, Paul Rudd has become a household name and a true staple in the rom-com and comedy genres.

And although he’s been in a variety of beloved hits, not all of his films have been adored by critics.

Here is every movie Paul Rudd has been in, ranked by critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Keep in mind that films with no score, documentaries, and some made-for-TV flicks were not included in this list.

Rudd played Tommy Doyle in “Halloween – The Curse of Michael Myers” (1995).

IMDB It’s a slasher film.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

6%

Synopsis: In the sixth instalment of the “Halloween” franchise, Rudd played young Tommy Doyle, a man obsessed with the legacy of the Myers family who suddenly finds himself caring for the child of Michael Myers’ estranged niece.

In the film, Doyle teams up with Michael Myers’ past psychiatrist Dr. Loomis to end the familial “curse.”

He was a silly version of a biblical character in “Year One” (2009).

Sony Pictures Paul Rudd and Jack Black in ‘Year One.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

14%

Synopsis: The slapstick stone-age comedy stars Jack Black and Michael Cera as clueless cavemen in the leading roles, with Rudd playing Abel opposite David Cross’ Cain.

Although he had a fairly small part, Rudd joined a cast of well-known guest stars that included Bill Hader, June Diane Raphael, Olivia Wilde, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

In “Over Her Dead Body” (2008), Rudd played a man who recently lost his fiancée.

New Line Cinema It’s a rom-com.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15%

Synopsis: In “Over Her Dead Body,” Rudd portrays Henry, a young man who is inconsolable after the tragic loss of his fiancée (Eva Longoria).

When he seeks out the help of a psychic, played by Lake Bell, he finds himself falling for her. There’s only one problem: his deceased girlfriend is haunting his new one.

Rudd played a cattle hand in “The Locusts” (1997).

MGM Home Entertainment He has a small role in the movie.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

18%

Synopsis: In the melodrama “The Locusts,” tension swirls in a small Kansas town when Clay Hewitt, played by Vince Vaughn, rolls in.

The Midwestern community is forever changed by the turn of events spurred by Hewitt’s new life in town. In the film, Rudd had a small role as Earl, a young cattle hand who helps Hewitt get a job at the cattle ranch.

In “The Ex” (2007), Rudd played Zach Braff’s rude boss.

The Weinstein Co. Critics didn’t love the film very much.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

18%

Synopsis: In “The Ex,” Zach Braff played a new dad named Tom who takes a job to support his family. He quickly learns his new boss (Jason Bateman) was his wife’s high school boyfriend and has intentions of winning her back.

Rudd had a small role in the film as Tom’s former boss Leon, the manager of a restaurant.

Rudd was a black-market surgeon in “Mute” (2018).

Netflix It’s a sci-fi epic.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

20%

Synopsis: The futuristic science-fiction film “Mute” follows a mute bartender who ventures into Berlin’s criminal underbelly in search of his lost love. Rudd played Cactus Bill, a black-market surgeon who hopes to leave the crime-infested city.

Rudd was a loser hoping to make it in Los Angeles in “Nerdland” (2016).

AKW Worldwide Audiences didn’t like it, either.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

Synopsis: In the animated comedy “Nerdland,” Paul Rudd and Patton Oswalt voice John and Elliot, two best friends who believe they’re destined for fame in Hollywood, however misguided that dream may be.

In “The Oh in Ohio” (2006) Rudd starred opposite Parker Posey.

Ambush Entertainment He played half of a sexually frustrated couple.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22%

Synopsis: The indie-romance “The Oh in Ohio” centres around Jack Chase (Rudd) and his wife Priscilla (Parker Posey) as a sexually frustrated couple that separates in the hopes of reuniting once they work things out.

Mischa Barton, Liza Minnelli, and Danny DeVito also appeared in the flick.

He was one of many New Yorkers in “200 Cigarettes” (1999).

Dogstar Films Paul Rudd and Courtney Love in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Synopsis: The independent drama “200 Cigarettes” is an ensemble film with comedic notes that takes place in New York.

Rudd played Kevin, a sardonic New Yorker who finds himself falling for his best friend (Courtney Love) on New Year’s Eve.

Rudd portrayed a baseball player-turned-spy in “The Catcher Was A Spy” (2018).

Animus Films It’s a drama film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32%

Synopsis: In the historical drama “The Catcher Was A Spy,” Rudd portrays Moe Berg, a real-life Major League player who doubled as a US spy during World War II.

The actor was Michelle Williams’ boyfriend in “The Baxter” (2005).

IFC Films He played a pretty lacklustre guy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32%

Synopsis: In “The Baxter,” Elliot Sherman (Michael Showalter) is set to marry his fianceé Caroline (Elizabeth Banks) right as her ex-boyfriend turns up out of the blue.

Rudd co-starred in the romantic comedy as lacklustre boyfriend Dan Abbott.

Rudd vied for Reese Witherspoon’s affections in “How Do You Know” (2010).

Columbia Pictures Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32%

Synopsis: In “How Do You Know,” Reese Witherspoon starred as Lisa Jorgenson, a former softball player who feels adrift after she’s cut from her team.

Lisa finds herself falling for a womanizer (Owen Wilson) and a stockbroker (Rudd) at the same time and is soon stuck in the middle of a love triangle.

Rudd appeared as Brady in his wife’s film “Fun Mum Dinner” (2017).

Robb Rosenfeld/Sundance Institute The film is about motherhood.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Synopsis: Written by Julie Rudd, “Fun Mum Dinner” is about a group fo mums who go out for one unforgettable, wild night and realise they have more in common than they think.

He played a drug lord in “Reno 911!: Miami” (2007).

20th Century Fox He’s up to no good in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

34%

Synopsis: Based on the Comedy Central series of the same name, “Reno 911!: Miami” follows the team of underdog cops as they are called to action when a terrorist attack strikes Miami Beach on spring break. In the movie, Rudd played Ethan, a drug lord.

He was the star of “The Ten” (2007).

City Lights Pictures He was the narrator, too.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%

Synopsis: “The Ten” is an ensemble comedy that tells 10 stories, and each vignette inspired by one of the 10 Commandments from the Bible.

Rudd played pseudo-narrator Jeff Reigert in the film, which also starred Adam Brody, Jon Hamm, Winona Ryder, and Ken Marino.

In “Wet Hot American Summer” (2001), Rudd played a camp counselor.

USA Films via Netflix The film is set in the 1980s.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

Synopsis: The cult comedy “Wet Hot American Summer” takes place in 1981 and follows the lives of campers and counselors at a summer camp as they try to make the most of their last day.

Rudd played the notoriously rude Andy, a camp counselor who would rather let a camper drown than pause his make-out session with Lindsay (Elizabeth Banks).

Rudd played Tina Fey’s love interest in “Admission” (2013).

Focus Features This film is Rudd and Fey’s first time playing a couple in a movie.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

Synopsis: In the romantic drama “Admission,” Tina Fey played a college-admissions officer who makes a visit to a high school and bumps into former classmate John Pressman (Rudd).

Rudd introduces her to a child prodigy, who she believes may be the child she gave up years ago.

The actor brought Steve Carell to dinner in “Dinner for Schmucks” (2010).

Paramount Pictures It’s a classic comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Synopsis: In the comedy “Dinner for Schmucks,” Rudd played a financial analyst named Tim Conrad who discovers that his work bosses meet up for dinner regularly to make fun of the idiotic house guests they tote along with them.

Tim is appalled by the idea until he finds Barry Speck (Steve Carell) and realises he would make the perfect schmuck for the dinner party.

Rudd was Ben Stiller’s rival in “Night at the Museum” (2006).

Twentieth Century Fox Rudd played a soon-to-be stepfather.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43%

Synopsis: In the family-centric adventure comedy “Night at the Museum” (2006), security guard Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) discovers that the exhibits at the Museum of Natural History come alive at night.

In the film, Rudd played a bond trader named Don, who’s set to become Larry’s son’s new step-dad.

Rudd was paired up with Witherspoon for the first time in “Overnight Delivery” (1998).

New Line Home Entertainment He played a high-school student.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43%

Synopsis: In addition to them playing romantic partners in “How Do You Know,” Rudd and Witherspoon also starred opposite each other in the 1998 romantic comedy “Overnight Delivery.”

In the film, Rudd played a high-school student who tries to retrieve a breakup letter sent to his long-distance girlfriend after he’s told that she’s been cheating on him. Witherspoon played a stripper who helped Rudd in his quest.

Rudd appeared as Lance in “Tennis, Anyone?” (2005).

RIA Productions ‘Tennis, Anyone?’ is an under-the-radar comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

4

3%

Synopsis: In the film, two struggling actors attempt to find success by participating in celebrity tennis tournaments.

He was a Christmas-tree salesman in “All Is Bright” (2013).

Anchor Bay Films He gets a bit cut up in the flick.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

Synopsis: In the comedic drama “All Is Bright,” Paul Giamatti played an ex-criminal out on parole who must take a job selling Christmas trees with his old friend Rene (Rudd) so that he can afford a piano for his daughter.

In “The Chateau” (2001), Rudd played an American in France.

IFC Films His character is a bit brash,

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

Synopsis: In “The Chateau,” Paul Rudd and Romany Malco starred as Graham and Allen Granville, estranged brothers who must go to France to claim their inheritance from a long-lost relative, which includes the mansion they left behind.

Rudd and Leslie Mann had a mid-life crisis in “This Is 40” (2012).

Universal Pictures He played a husband and father.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Synopsis: In the romantic comedy “This is 40,” written and directed by Judd Apatow, Rudd and Leslie Mann starred as a husband and wife who are both set to turn 40.

The movie examines the ups and downs of married life and their struggle to raise their two daughters, played by Apatow and Mann’s real-life daughters Iris and Maude Apatow.

Jennifer Aniston fell for Rudd in “The Object of My Affection” (1998).

20th Century Fox Rudd played a first-grade teacher.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

54%

Synopsis: Based on a novel of the same name, “The Object of My Affection” is a romantic drama in which social worker Nina (Jennifer Aniston) falls for a first-grade teacher named George (Rudd) even though he is gay.

Besmitten with George, Nina asks him to help her raise her child after the father leaves the picture.

Rudd had a small role in the drama “P.S.” (2004).

Newmarket Films Pictured is Laura Linney.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

54%

Synopsis: “P.S.” is a drama starring Laura Linney as Louise, an admissions officer who believes that a young student (Topher Grace) may be the reincarnation of her high-school flame who died in a car accident years prior.

Rudd appears in the film as Louise’s brother, Sammy.

Once again, Rudd and Aniston were a couple in “Wanderlust” (2012).

Universal Pictures This isn’t the first movie these two actors starred in together.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59%

Synopsis: Rudd was once again paired up with Aniston for the film “Wanderlust,” a comedy about a married couple who tries to escape the mundanity of marriage by joining a commune in Georgia to reinvent themselves after they’re both left unemployed on the same day.

Rudd was manipulated by Rachel Weisz in “The Shape of Things” (2002).

Focus Features The two star in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Synopsis: “The Shape of Things” is a drama in which disheveled Adam (Rudd) catches the eye of an art student named Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) who begins dating him on the condition that he change his outfit, hairstyle, and even the shape of his nose.

Adam’s friends grow concerned as Evelyn exacts more and more control over his life until he’s a completely different person.

In “I Could Never Be Your Woman” (2007), Rudd was a young actor.

Freestyle Releasing/Bauer Martinez Enter Rudd falls in love during an audition.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Synopsis: Written and directed by Amy Heckerling, “I Could Never Be Your Woman” is a romantic comedy in which Rudd played Adam Pearl, a bright young actor who impresses television scriptwriter Rosie (Michelle Pfeiffer) at an audition and begins a relationship with her.

Rudd tried to parent a young boy in “Ideal Home” (2018).

Brainstorm Media He had a full beard for this role.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Synopsis: In the comedic drama “Ideal Home,” Steve Coogan and Rudd played a wealthy couple named Erasmus and Paul whose lives are upended by a young boy who shows up on their doorstep claiming to be Erasmus’ grandson.

When they realise he’s telling the truth, the pair tries to create a suitable home for him.

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004) featured Rudd as a field reporter.

DreamWorks Paul Rudd is in the centre.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Synopsis: In “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” Will Ferrell starred as the titular Ron Burgundy, who works at a television news station in the 1970s alongside his lifelong friends (newscasters played by Rudd, Steve Carell, and David Koechner).

The actor parodied past romantic comedy characters in “They Came Together” (2014).

Lionsgate He and Amy Poehler starred in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

68%

Synopsis: The romantic farce “They Came Together” takes aim at worn-out romantic-comedy tropes by pairing small-business owner (Amy Poehler) up a with corporate sell-out (Paul Rudd).

Through changing seasons, silly break-ups, and quirky shared traits (“You like fiction books, too?”) the couple tries to stand the test of time.

Rudd was a hapless sibling in “Our Idiot Brother” (2011).

The Weinstein Company He’s the titular brother.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Synopsis: Forced to live with his three sisters after an incident with weed lands him in jail, Rudd starred in “Our Idiot Brother” as the titular brother Ned who throws a wrench into the lives of his siblings while actually helping them become better people.

In “Diggers” (2007), Rudd played a working-class clam digger.

Magnolia Pictures It’s a comedic drama.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Synopsis: “Diggers” is a coming-of-age story about four friends who work as clam diggers while living in Long Island, New York.

In the comedic drama, Rudd starred as a clam digger named Hunt, acting alongside Josh Hamilton, Ron Eldard, and Ken Marino.

Rudd was an air-force pilot in “The Cider House Rules” (1999).

Miramax Rudd played a pilot.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Synopsis: “The Cider House Rules” is an intense drama about the upbringing of Homer Wells (Topher Grace), a young child who lives in a Maine orphanage run by a kindly doctor who secretly performs illegal abortions.

Rudd acted alongside Grace as young Air-Force pilot Wally Worthington.

In “Romeo + Juliet” (1996), he played Dave Paris.

20th Century Fox Claire Danes also starred in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Synopsis: “Romeo + Juliet” is a heavily stylised modern retelling of Shakespeare’s classic play, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes at its helm.

Rudd played Paris, the man set to marry Juliet before Romeo steals her heart away.

Rudd shared another acting credit with Witherspoon in “Monsters vs. Aliens” (2009).

DreamWorks Animation He did a voiceover for the animated movie.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Synopsis: In the animated comedy “Monsters vs. Aliens,” a group of monsters sanctioned by the US government are sent to defeat an alien species from taking Earth.

In the film, Rudd voiced Derek Dietl, the man set to marry Susan (voiced by Reese Witherspoon) before a meteorite hits her and transforms her into one of the monsters enlisted by the government.

He portrayed John Lennon in “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” (2007).

Sony Pictures/Columbia Critics said his performance was funny.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Synopsis: In the musical comedy “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story,” John C. Reilly starred as fictional musician Dewey Cox.

Rudd made a small cameo in the film as John Lennon, accompanied by Jack Black as Paul McCartney, Jason Schwartzman as Ringo Starr, and Justin Long as George Harrison.

“Between Two Ferns: The Movie” (2019) features a slew of famous actors.

Netflix ‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ stars Zach Galifianakis.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

74%

Synopsis: In “Between Two Ferns: The Movie,” Zach Galifianakis’ comedic skit-based web series is stretched into a full-length film featuring celebrities like Rudd, Will Ferrell, and John Legend.

Rudd returned for “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” (2013).

DreamWorks He’s a reporter with quite a mustache.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Synopsis: The sequel to the first “Anchorman,” this movie picks up seven years later as Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) is tasked with assembling his old crew for the first 24-hour global cable network.

Rudd returned as field reporter Brian Fantana.

In “The Fundamentals of Caring” (2016), Rudd played a retired writer.

Sundance Institute It’s a Netflix flick.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

77%

Synopsis: In the Netflix drama “The Fundamentals of Caring,” Rudd played a writer who retires in the aftermath of a personal tragedy and becomes a caregiver for a teenager who is disabled.

The indie-drama builds up to a road trip that sets them on a path of self-discovery.

Rudd was sent to a mentorship program in “Role Models” (2008).

Universal Pictures The film also starred Seann William Scott.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

77%

Synopsis: In the comedy “Role Models,” Rudd co-starred with Seann William Scott as a pair of salesmen who total a company truck and must enlist in a mentoring program as punishment.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Bobb’e J. Thompson also starred in the film as the addled youth who require their help.

In “Clueless” (1995), he starred opposite Alicia Silverstone.

Paramount Pictures Rudd plays Josh.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Synopsis: In the teen comedy “Clueless,” Alicia Silverstone played Cher, the most popular girl in high school who uses her charm and social prowess to play matchmaker.

Rudd played her ex-stepbrother Josh, who gives her a much-needed reality check.

In “Prince Avalanche” (2013), he was a road-crew worker.

Magnolia Pictures Emile Hirsch and Rudd in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

82%

Synopsis: Set in the summer of 1988, the dramatic comedy “Prince Avalanche” starred Rudd and Emile Hirsch as two road-crew workers who find themselves fighting with their spouses and each other on a relentless construction job.

Rudd played himself in “This Is The End” (2013).

Sony Pictures A lot of stars made cameos in this flick.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Synopsis: Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Danny McBride, and Craig Robinson played heightened versions of themselves in this disaster comedy about the end of the world.

Rudd also played himself in the rapture comedy, joining other big-name stars like Emma Watson, Channing Tatum, and Rihanna.

In “Sausage Party” (2016), he voiced a grocery-store clerk.

Sony The movie is rated R.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Synopsis: The R-rated animated comedy “Sausage Party” centres around the lives of produce and non-perishables at a small grocery store.

Rudd voiced the Shopwell grocery clerk Darren, who takes a beating from the rowdy food items.

Famously, he was a groom without a best man in “I Love You, Man” (2009).

DreamWorks Pictures It’s considered to be a classic film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Synopsis: “I Love You, Man” is a comedy that starred Rudd as real-estate agent Peter Klaven.

Tasked with finding a new male friend to be a suitable best man for his wedding, Peter discovers the perfect fit in Sydney Fife (Jason Segel): a stoner with a love for Rush and a penchant for crashing open houses.

In “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008), Rudd played a surfer.

Universal Pictures The film is set in Hawaii.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Synopsis: In “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) spirals when he is suddenly dumped by his famous girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell).

Desperate to get away from her, he travels to Hawaii only to realise he’s stuck at the same hotel with Sarah and her new boyfriend.

Rudd made an appearance in the flick as Chuck, a blissful surfing instructor.

Rudd first played Scott Lang in “Ant-Man” (2015).

Disney/Marvel This wasn’t his last time playing the superhero.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Synopsis: In his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Rudd played Scott Lang, an ex-con who is recruited by scientist Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) to prevent an evil mastermind from using Pym’s shrinking technology for nefarious purposes.

Using his own superhero suit, Scott transforms into “Ant-Man” and can change his size with the touch of a button.

The actor was a supportive friend in “The 40 Year Old Virgin” (2005).

Universal Paul Rudd in the ‘The 40 Year Old Virgin.’

Rotten Tomatoes score:

85%

Synopsis: In the Judd-Apatow comedy “The 40 Year Old Virgin” Steve Carell played Andy, the titular virgin.

Rudd appeared as Andy’s friend David, who encourages him to face his fears and try dating women.

In “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012), Rudd played a thoughtful teacher.

Lionsgate Films In the movie, Paul Rudd said one of the flick’s most famous lines.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Synopsis: In the independent drama “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” shy student Charlie (Logan Lerman) navigates high school with the help of witty seniors Sam (Emma Watson) and Patrick (Ezra Miller).

Rudd had a supporting role as Charlie’s English teacher Mr. Anderson, who tells Charlie, “We accept the love we think we deserve.”

Rudd teamed up with Evangeline Lilly in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018).

Walt Disney Pictures Once again, he played Ant-Man.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Synopsis: In the follow-up to “Ant-Man,” Rudd returned as Scott Lang to team up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), the daughter of Hank Pym and a genius in her own right.

Together, they work on a new mission against a ghost-like enemy, only to realise that their new adversary is connected to the Pym family’s painful past.

He played Seth Rogen’s friend in “Knocked Up” (2007).

Universal He played a guy named Pete.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Synopsis: In Judd Apatow’s “Knocked Up,” Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl star as Ben and Allison, a couple of 20-somethings who hooked up with no intention of starting a relationship.

But weeks later Allison realises she’s pregnant with Ben’s child and asks for his help in raising their baby.

In the film, Rudd starred as Ben’s friend Pete, a character he later played again in “This is 40,” opposite his “Knocked Up” co-star Leslie Mann.

Rudd faced off against a few Avengers in “Captain America: Civil War” (2016).

Walt Disney Pictures He helps Captain America in the movie.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Synopsis: After a government act tries to curtail the freedom of the Avengers, the Marvel superheroes split into two opposing sides on how they want to handle the new accords.

In the film, Captain America recruited Ant-Man (Rudd) to help Bucky Barnes, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, and Hawkeye resist government involvement.

He voiced the older Prince in “The Little Prince” (2016).

Paramount He voiced a disillusioned adult.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

93%

Synopsis: In “The Little Prince,” a young girl (voiced by Mackenzie Foy) meets The Aviator (voiced byJeff Bridges) who regales her with stories of meeting a young boy from space named the Little Prince.

The girl travels to meet the famed Prince, only to find him as a disillusioned adult named Mr. Prince, who is voiced by Rudd.

Rudd’s best-reviewed film is “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

Marvel Studios He played Ant-Man.

Rotten Tomatoes score:

94%

Synopsis: In his latest Marvel flick, Rudd returned as Scott Lang for “Avengers: Endgame.”

After their horrifying loss against Thanos and his promise to erase half of everyone in existence, the Avengers grapple with their grief and hatch a plan to turn back time and save those who were lost to the “snap” in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

